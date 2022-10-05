Panthers place Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Panthers will be down one of their best defensive players for at least the next four weeks.

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn has been placed on injured reserve, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Chinn has started all four games this season and all but two games in his NFL career. He’s a team captain and one of the best young safeties in the NFL.

The Panthers are elevating safety Juston Burris from the practice squad to take Chinn’s place on the active roster, and signing safety Kenny Robinson to the practice squad.