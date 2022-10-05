Patriots sign Marcus Cannon to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Patriots made a few moves on Wednesday, including signing offensive lineman Marcus Cannon off their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Cannon, who previously spent nearly a decade with the Patriots after they drafted him in 2011, rejoined the team on Sept. 13. He was active for the Week Four loss to Green Bay, playing 43 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Cannon started four games for Houston in 2021 and was released in mid-March.

The Patriots also announced they’ve signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert and offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad.

New England needed another quarterback with Mac Jones still dealing with an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer in the concussion protocol.