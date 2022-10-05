Rashaad Penny sits out practice with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny missed practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

Penny played 48 snaps in the win over the Lions, rushing for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Center Austin Blythe was absent after his wife gave birth to the couple’s baby.

Offensive guard Gabe Jackson (knee/rest), linebacker Darryl Johnson (ankle) and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (elbow) also missed practice.

Cornerback Justin Coleman (calf), guard Damien Lewis (calf) and receiver Dareke Young (quad) were limited.

Receiver Penny Hart (illness), offensive guard Phil Haynes (ankle) and safety Joey Blount (hamstring) were full participants.