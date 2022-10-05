Russell Wilson has another limited practice but good to go for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said Tuesday he was “super confident” he would play in Thursday Night Football despite a right shoulder injury. Indeed, Wilson will start against the Colts.

He was listed as a limited participant again Wednesday, but he has no designation.

The Broncos did rule out four players. Outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) will not play this week. None of them practiced this week.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) are questionable. They all were limited in practice this week.

Running back Melvin Gordon III (neck) and safety Caden Sterns (hip/chest) improved to full participants Wednesday and don’t have a game status. Guard Dalton Risner (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) remained full participants and exited the report.