Sean McVay supports Bobby Wagner in incident with trespassing fan

On Monday night, a fan invaded the playing field at Levi’s Stadium. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands, by knocking the man on his ass.

The man, seeking even more publicity for his publicity stunt, has filed a police report.

“I did hear that,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday. “I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were. I support Bobby Wagner, that’s where I’m at with that. I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

Nobody will, Sean. Nobody will.

Wagner doesn’t seem to mind, either way.

“I mean I was aware,” Wagner told reporters. “Everybody kind of told me, but it is what it is. I don’t know, it’s behind me. I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people that was. . . . We don’t know what that is, and you just got to do what you got to do.”

And Wagner did it. In the future, maybe fans inclined to violate the law will choose not to.

Wagner also was asked whether he was surprised by the viral video of the hit.

“A little bit, because most times they cut away from that part of the game, so we had every angle,” Wagner said. “So I think a lot of players wanted to do it, too.”

It sounds like Wagner would do it again, in order to protect himself and others.

“You never know what that person’s got in their pocket, their hands, whatever,” Wagner said. “Kind of like what I said after the game. So there’s consequences for your actions.”

Indeed there are. And Wagner should face no consequences at all. He helped keep the peace, but keeping the man from continuing to run around in a place where he shouldn’t have been.