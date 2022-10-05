Sean Payton has some ideas for getting more out of Russell Wilson

Posted by Mike Florio on October 5, 2022, 11:49 AM EDT
In early 2021, quarterback Russell Wilson‘s agent made it known that Wilson wanted to stay with the Seahawks, but that Wilson would accept a trade to the Cowboys, Raiders, Bears, or Saints.

The head coach of the Saints at the time was Sean Payton. Throw in the fact that Payton is in play to be a coach again in 2023, anything Payton says about Wilson should command immediate attention.

Appearing earlier this week with Colin Cowherd, Payton explained what he would do if he were coaching Wilson.

“I’d want a cut up of all Russell’s pass plays of 30 or more yards from the field, and I’d want to see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with,” Payton said. “Like, I know that they did a great job in Seattle of bringing him off of a naked boot[leg] and then pulling up and we all saw that like throw back to [receiver Tyler] Lockett across the field where the ball traveled 60 yards in the air. Then, I’d want to look at another film of his red-zone touchdown passes inside the 20. And so what I’m asking for from assistants, I’m asking for some of his greatest hits and to make sure we have those song lyrics available. And if not, let’s put them in.”

That’s the key to smart coaching. Figure out what a guy does well, and do it. There hasn’t been enough of that from the Broncos.

If there isn’t more of it soon, Payton’s place for next season could indeed be in Denver. Unless some other destination becomes more attractive.

  3. Payton’s smart to distance himself from Stephen Ross and Jerruh by ponying up to the new Bronco boss, because let’s face it, Hackett’s hackjob isn’t going to have a year 2 in Denver

  7. Well the Broncos don’t have a smart coach, right now it’s a clownshow over there. Good conversation starter though Sean!

  9. Shouldn’t it go both ways? If Wilson is a great QB, he should be able to adapt his game and not be a one trick, sandlot style QB.

  12. Here’s an idea. How about Russell Wilson is not as good and he’s made out to be. How about he had a juggernaut team around him in Seattle when he was on a rookie deal and never did anything after that. He’s not this great savior and in that division they might come in 3rd or last. Hackett is a clown and Wilson is overrated period.

  13. 4theWin says:
    October 5, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    Shouldn’t it go both ways? If Wilson is a great QB, he should be able to adapt his game and not be a one trick, sandlot style
    ——-

    NO! This is literally why coaches fail time and time again, square peg round hole. Good coaches ADJUST to their player strength, not vice versa. Harbaugh changed his whole scheme when he got Lamar, Andy Reid’s massive bag of tricks changes based on his personnel, etc.

  14. I’d first teach him new hand signals. Then I’d worry if I need to plan my entire offense around him scrambling and throwing, or if I could try to teach him new stuff.

  15. IF Payton were to get the Denver job next year it could be the best thing to happen since Payton. 🙂 Hackett is not ready to be a HC…okay, maybe High School.

  17. Hackett proved from Game 1 that he was clueless. These guys just be great salesmen because they’re able to convince management and ownership that they’re the best guy for the job. And then they poop their pants 50 minutes into the season 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️

  18. Payton can’t get the Dallas job so he has to try for another one.

    In the end Russell isn’t the type of QB you trade a bunch of 1sts for and than pay like his Mahomes. When you pay a QB like he is Rodgers or Mahomes and he isn’t that type of player it hurts the full team. Russell was great when he had a strong run game and great defense. In Seattle it wasn’t about naked bootlegs it was because opposing defenses had to bring 8 men into the box to run the ball. Play action on bootlegs works a lot better when you have a full roster of talent. Won’t have that when you pay a QB top dollar. You are now forced to have your QB cover up deficiencies and you don’t have a QB that is good enough to do that.

  19. Payton’s a genius. Draw up some plays where Russ rounds around in circles and then heaves it 60 yards in the air. A true offensive mastermind.

  20. Obviously Wilson’s entourage has been in touch with Payton. Watch your back Hackett.

  22. The key sentence was “find out what Russell DID well”.

    A lot of his magic was based on off schedule plays. He has a diminishing ability to capitalize on these type plays.

    He’s not a bad QB by any stretch. Probably in the top half of NFL QBs. But certainly not in the top 5-10.

  23. Shouldn’t he be more worried about getting more out of Dak? Wasn’t that the dirty, underhanded deal from the start? Or are we still pretending it wasn’t?

