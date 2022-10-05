Todd Bowles away from Bucs Wednesday for personal matter

Posted by Josh Alper on October 5, 2022, 11:36 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 02 Chiefs at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles won’t be with the team for practice on Wednesday.

The team announced that Bowles is not at the team facility for personal reasons. The team did not disclose anything having to do with those reasons, but said that they expect Bowles to be back in the building as they continue preparations to face the Falcons on Thursday.

Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin is slated to address reporters after the team’s practice.

Absences to deal with personal matters are nothing new to the Buccaneers this year. Quarterback Tom Brady had an extended and much discussed break during training camp this summer, but a Thursday return for Bowles would make this one far less intriguing.

 

1 responses to "Todd Bowles away from Bucs Wednesday for personal matter

