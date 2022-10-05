Tom Brady out of practice with right shoulder, right finger injuries

Getty Images

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Wednesday with right finger and right shoulder injuries, the team announced.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported earlier this week that Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury. Brady injured his shoulder on a strip-sack by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in the first half Sunday night but didn’t miss a play.

Brady injured his right ring finger in a Sept. 18 game against the Saints on a fumbled snap exchange with center Robert Hainsey. The Bucs added him to the injury report with the finger injury Sept. 23.

He has not missed a snap the past two games because of his finger injury.

Brady was one of four Bucs who didn’t practice Wednesday, joining defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), safety Logan Ryan (foot) and tight end Cameron Brate (concussion).

Receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), receiver Chris Godwin (knee), receiver Julio Jones (knee), receiver Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) were limited.

Cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder) was a full participant.