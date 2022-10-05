Trevor Lawrence: We really believe in who we are

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence committed five turnovers Sunday, and the Jaguars lost an early 14-point lead in a 29-21 loss to the Eagles. Lawrence and the Jaguars, though, haven’t lost faith.

“We really believe in who we are,” Lawrence said, via John Oehser of the team website.

The Jaguars are tied with the Titans atop the AFC South at 2-2. They play the Texans (0-3-1) on Sunday, a team that swept the Jaguars last season.

“We know we’re heading in the right direction; it’s just about consistency,” Lawrence said. “It’s the way we work, our process. We trust that. It has been paying off for us.”

The Jaguars are learning how to win. It’s a process.

They haven’t won more than six games in a season since 2017 and were fourth in the division each of the past four seasons.

“There are always things you can do to be more consistent,” Lawrence said. “It’s managing all the situations. We’re a young team. I feel like we’re getting a lot of great experience. We’re just going to continue to learn.”

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in 2021, threw one interception against the Eagles and lost an NFL-record four fumbles.

“We all know as players what that winning performance looks like,” Lawrence said. “For myself, that wasn’t it on Sunday. You just grow from it and you learn.”

Lawrence, though, has grown since last season when he threw 17 interceptions and 12 touchdowns. He has two interceptions and eight touchdowns this season and has shown signs he’s headed toward being a franchise quarterback.

“I obviously didn’t play well Sunday, so that’s not where I want to be,” Lawrence said. “I’m not letting that affect me at all. I know I have to play better. But if you look at the year as a whole, I know I’ve made a lot of steps in the right direction and I know I’ve improved a lot.

“The quarterback has to play well to win in this league. We all understand it. If I can stay consistent and keep taking those steps, I really believe in this team.”