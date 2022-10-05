Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly

Getty Images

Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one.

Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.

Tonga had 24 tackles and a fumble recovery in 15 games for the Bears last season. He joins Harrison Phillips and Ross Blacklock on the interior of the defensive line in Minnesota.

Connelly has been a core special teams player for the Vikings the last two seasons. He could rejoin the team as a member of the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Vikings also announced that wide receiver Blake Proehl will start practicing. He is on the PUP list and will have three weeks to practice before the deadline to activate him or keep him out for the whole season.