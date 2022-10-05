Von Miller: I talk to Odell Beckham every week, I think I know where he’s going to be at

Getty Images

Bills outside linebacker Von Miller says he has some insight about where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham will land, but Miller isn’t saying just yet.

Miller said today that he talks to Beckham regularly and has a good feel for Beckham’s plans, and he thinks Beckham would be a good fit in Buffalo.

“I talk to him probably every week,” Miller said. “I check in with him, keep in touch with him. OBJ, he’s a vet in this league too, he understands teams, and the way teams are built too. I’m sure when he looks at our team he can see himself fitting on our team. He’s going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should. You should go around, see the league and get the love. He’s still on Super Bowl tour. He’s done just about everything in this league. You want to go around and get the love. Me personally, the way I like to think, I think when it’s time to start chopping the block, I think when it’s time to get down the business, we already know where he’s going to be at. In my eyes, I think I know where he’s going to be at.”

The Bills, Giants, Rams, Saints and Buccaneers are the five teams that have been mentioned most often as potential destinations for Beckham. At this point it’s unclear how far along Beckham is in recovery from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl, and so it may still be some time before Beckham is ready to get on the field.