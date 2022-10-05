Xavien Howard day-to-day, Byron Jones not ready to come off PUP list

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was pulled from last Thursday’s game with a groin injury and his status will be a key storyline for the team as they head toward Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Head coach Mike McDaniel offered an update on Howard during a Wednesday press conference. He said that Howard is day-to-day and doing everything he can to be ready to play this weekend.

If Howard can’t go, Byron Jones won’t be an option to fill in for him. Jones is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list, but McDaniel said that Jones is not ready to begin practicing yet so any move to bring him back won’t come until at least next week.

Jones is recovering from offseason Achilles surgery.