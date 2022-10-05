Zach Wilson not at early portion of practice, Robert Saleh says he’ll be a limited participant

Getty Images

Before the Jets took the practice field on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that quarterback Zach Wilson would be a limited participant in the day’s session.

Saleh indicated Wilson’s ankle was the reason why he would not be a full participant before adding that Wilson would be “fine” for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Wilson missed three games recovering from knee surgery before making his first start of the season in last Sunday’s 24-20 win over the Steelers.

The limitation on Wilson’s practice participation apparently include the portion of the workout that is open to the media. Reporters at the Jets facility noted that Wilson was not on the field with the team’s other quarterbacks at the beginning of practice.

The team’s injury report will bring further word on how much work Wilson did on Wednesday and no practice at all will up the attention paid to his participation on Thursday.

UPDATE 1:04 p.m. ET: The Jets told reporters Wilson is warming up inside before joining the team on the field.