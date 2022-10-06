Aaron Rodgers: Development of wideouts will be part of decision to return

Getty Images

There was a lot of talk heading into this season about how much the development of the Packers’ young wide receivers will factor into the team’s success this season and that development will impact the team in 2023 as well.

Rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs each caught touchdowns in last Sunday’s win over the Patriots and quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday that there are “going to be a lot of benefits to be reaped from those guys” in the years to come. Rodgers added that those benefits will continue after he stops playing, but noted that their development will be on his mind as he considers returning in 2023.

“Look, my decision, when it comes down to it, will be, obviously, the physical part, the mental part, seeing where the team is at. . . . There’s some moving pieces that’ll factor in, for sure. But seeing the development of those guys can’t help but be a part of the decision,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com.

The Packers will benefit from Watson and Doubs growing as players regardless of who else is on the roster, but the benefits would likely be even larger if Rodgers is still the guy throwing to them in 2023.