Amari Cooper: Sometimes the ball doesn’t comes your way

Getty Images

In Weeks Two and Three, Amari Cooper became the first Browns receiver to have back-to-back 100 yards games since 2013.

Then in Week Four, Cooper had just one 9-yard catch on four targets in the 23-20 loss to Atlanta.

Cooper realizes that he won’t put up gaudy numbers in every game. And he’s willing to do what it takes to produce victories.

“Obviously, from my perspective, I just want to help the team win in whatever way,” Cooper told reporters on Thursday. “But sometimes the ball don’t always come your way. Sometimes the games go by really fast. Sometimes the games go by really slow. It just all really depends on how the flow of the game is going. Obviously, the coaches, they know the personnel we have — pass catchers, guys who carry and run the ball. So I think they’re going to always put us in the best position to win — or at least try to.”

Cooper acknowledged there are ways to get a receiver in rhythm with early touches.

“That kind of gets guys going at any skill position. So that’s very important,” Cooper said, via Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. “But at the end of the day, my job is more than just catching the ball — whatever they’re asking me to do as far as blocking in the run game or getting other guys open. I have a huge responsibility. So, whatever they ask me to do, I’m willing to do it.”

In his first season with Cleveland, Cooper has 20 catches for 228 yards with a pair of touchdowns. The Browns will probably need him to have a few explosive plays as they take on the Chargers this week.