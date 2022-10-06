Broncos sign Jonathan Kongbo to active roster; elevate Devine Ozigbo, Anthony Harris

Getty Images

The Broncos announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Colts.

They signed linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster from the practice squad and they also elevated safety Anthony Harris and running back Devine Ozigbo for the game. Harris and Ozigbo will revert back to the practice squad.

Kongbo has never played in an NFL game, but he does have 26 games of experience in the CFL. He’ll bolster a linebacking corps that’s missing Randy Gregory, Jonathon Cooper, and Aaron Patrick.

Harris signed with the Broncos after Justin Simmons suffered an injury in Week One, but he hasn’t played in any games for Denver yet. Ozigbo will give them running back depth with Javonte Williams on injured reserve and Latavius Murray not expected to play after signing a couple of days ago.