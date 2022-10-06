Bucs terminate the practice squad contract of Cole Beasley

Getty Images

Receiver Cole Beasley retired from the NFL after two weeks with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers made it official Thursday, terminating his practice squad contract in a procedural move.

Beasley played 13 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams in two games with the Bucs and made four catches for 17 yards.

Still, Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said he was caught by surprise at Beasley’s decision to walk away.

“But that’s the game,” Leftwich said. “I always say this: Players know first. Most of the time, it’s hard for us to get to that point, but players know before anybody else. When you get there, when you start having that feeling, the best thing to do is to probably get out. It’s a tough game to play halfway in, halfway out. It was great to have him for two weeks, to be around him for two weeks. I actually learned a lot from him, just picking his brain. . . . You’ve got to respect that when players do that.”

Beasley played 10 seasons with the Cowboys (2012-18), Bills (2019-21) and Buccaneers (2022). He appeared in 151 regular-season games, with 50 starts, totaling 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Beasley, 33, is a free agent if he decides to unretire.