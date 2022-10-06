Chargers sign Taylor Bertolet to practice squad with Dustin Hopkins on injury report

Posted by Josh Alper on October 6, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets
Getty Images

The Chargers had kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday’s injury report and they added another kicking option on Thursday to give themselves insurance in the event Hopkins can’t go on Sunday.

The team announced that they have signed Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Cornerback Michael Jacquet was waived from that roster in a corresponding move.

Bertolet has had numerous stints on offseason rosters and practice squads since 2016, but has never played in a regular season game. He has also spent time in the AAF, CFL and USFL.

Hopkins was a limited participant on Wednesday due to a right quad injury. He is 5-of-6 on field goals and 11-of-11 on extra points so far this season.

1 responses to “Chargers sign Taylor Bertolet to practice squad with Dustin Hopkins on injury report

  1. What’s going on with all the kickers this year? Every week 3 or 4 are hurt?

