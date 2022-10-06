Colts elevate Chris Williams from practice squad for Thursday Night Football

Getty Images

The Colts elevated running back Phillip Lindsay and defensive tackle Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday Night Football, the team announced. Lindsay’s promotion was reported earlier in the day.

He will help replace Jonathan Taylor, who won’t play because of an ankle injury,

Williams also was elevated last week, but the Colts listed him among their inactives.

He signed with the Colts’ practice squad on Aug. 31. Williams spent time on the team’s active roster and practice squad last season.

In 2021, he played eight games and registered four tackles. As an undrafted rookie in 2020, Williams spent the entire season on Indianapolis’ practice squad.