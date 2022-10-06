Colts to elevate Phillip Lindsay for Thursday’s game

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts are calling up a player with plenty of experience playing in mile-high conditions for Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

Indianapolis will elevate running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Running back Jonathan Taylor has been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury, necessitating the elevation. The Colts also have Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson at running back, with Hines the presumptive starter.

Lindsay entered the league with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. He reached the Pro Bowl as a rookie, rushing for 1,037 yards with nine touchdowns. He also recorded 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns with Denver in 2019.

Lindsay said earlier this week that he’ll be ready if and when his number gets called. The Colts have struggled in the run game this season, as they currently rank No. 27 with 351 yards and 3.5 yards per carry.