Daniel Jones remains limited in Thursday’s practice

Daniel Jones may have done more in practice Thursday, but he remained limited on the injury report. That means he didn’t participate in team drills.

Jones sprained his left ankle in Sunday’s win over the Bears, and backup Tyrod Taylor was diagnosed with a concussion.

Taylor remained out of practice and in concussion protocol Thursday, unlikely to be available to play Sunday.

Receiver Richie James (ankle), safety Julian Love (concussion/non-contact), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring), defensive back Fabian Moreau (foot), offensive tackle Evan Neal (neck), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) were limited Thursday. James and Love did not practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) did not practice. Toney was limited Wednesday.