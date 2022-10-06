Diontae Johnson added to practice report with hip injury

Getty Images

The Steelers had no offensive players on their practice report Wednesday. They added two Thursday.

Receiver Diontae Johnson was limited with a hip injury, while center Mason Cole was limited with a foot injury Thursday.

Johnson has played 89 percent of the team’s offensive snaps — 217 — and has 23 receptions for 207 yards. He has yet to score his first touchdown after having eight last season.

Steelers safeties Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick were upgraded to limited practices Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.

Edmunds has a concussion and Fitzpatrick injured his knee against the Jets.

So, both appear to be moving toward playing Sunday against the Bills.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon didn’t practice again, with a hamstring injury that likely will keep him out a second consecutive week.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton‘s groin and hamstring injuries had him limited again Thursday, and cornerback Levi Wallace (foot) also remained limited.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (elbow/ankle) and defensive lineman Chris Wormley (ankle) were limited a second consecutive day as well.

“We’re going to move forward, and we’re going to try to do it with the guys we have — the guys who show up — and get them in the best position as possible to give us an opportunity,” Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said, via Teresa Varley of the team website.