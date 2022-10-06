Eagles expect kicker Jake Elliott to miss Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The Eagles don’t think Elliott’s injury is going to be long-term, but they do expect him to miss this week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Philadelphia signed kicker Cameron Dicker this week after Elliott suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Elliott was able to finish that game, but it looks like he’ll miss this one.

Elliott is 4-for-5 on field goals and 13-for-14 on extra points this season, and 76 percent of his kickoffs have gone for touchbacks.