Fan sues Patriots for damage to flag signed by Tom Brady

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s influence stretches farther than anyone could have imagined.

Case in point. Per the Associated Press, a fan has sued the Patriots for damage done to a flag signed by Brady.

Daniel Vitale, 42, alleges in a federal lawsuit that he loaned the flag to the Patriots Hall of Fame in June 2021. Vitale contends that he was assured the flag would be cared for properly.

Vitale claims that the signature, written in Blue Sharpie, dramatically faded during the time the flag was in the possession of the Patriots. He contends that the value of the flag has dropped by $1 million, due to “a significant gap in the glass directly in front of the flag through which unfiltered light and heat could pass.”

The flag flew at the final regular-season game at the team’s prior stadium, in December 2001.

The Patriots had no comment on the matter to the AP.

“I’ve tried to do everything I can to settle with these guys, but they don’t even want to talk to us,” Vitale said.

Regardless, the legal process has now activated. Vitale will get a chance to prove his case, barring a settlement or dismissal of the case.