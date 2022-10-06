For any new arrivals, may we interest you in Playmakers?

PublicAffairs

The book was released nearly seven months ago, and most of you have heard about it here once. Or twice. Or far more often than that.

Chances are that we’ve gotten some new members of the audience who weren’t around for the big push when the book came out in March. So for those of you who didn’t get the pitch then, here’s the pitch now.

Playmakers: How the NFL Really Works (and Doesn’t). A close and careful look at pro football during PFT’s first 20 years of existence. Ten categories, 10 or more essays in each one. Quick and easy to read, from start to finish or in any order you prefer.

You’ll learn things you didn’t know. You’ll be reminded of things you’ve forgotten. You’ll develop a deeper understanding of pro football as a game and the National Football League as a business.

It’s more of the stuff you come here to read on a regular basis. And it’s something you can put on your shelf or your coffee table or use as a doorstop or whatever, wherever, however.

Playmakers is available for a mere $18.79 at Amazon. And wherever else you buy books. If you buy books. You should buy books. Or at least this book. Beyond that, I don’t really care. Until I’ll be selling another book.