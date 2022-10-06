Isaiah McKenzie returns to practice

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is making progress toward clearing the concussion protocol.

McKenzie returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday, which is a necessary step toward getting clearance for a return to game action. If he doesn’t experience any symptoms as a result of the increased activity, he could be given the green light to play against the Steelers in Week Five.

McKenzie was the only player who was on the field Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs) remained out of action.

Offensive lineman Justin Murray (foot), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) were limited participants for the second straight day while center Mitch Morse (elbow) was bumped up to full participation.