Jadeveon Clowney: We’ll make a call on playing at the end of the week

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has not taken part in a practice or a game since injuring his ankle in the second half of the team’s Week Two loss to the Jets, but he’s not ruling out a return to action against the Chargers this Sunday.

Clowney told reporters on Thursday that he has played in games without practicing in the past and that he would do so again this week if his ankle progresses over the next couple of days.

“I just tried to run on it, see how it felt,” Clowney said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “See how the rest of the week goes. Make a call at the end of the week.”

Defensive end Myles Garrett was also out of last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, but he’s back at practice this week and looks like a good bet to go this weekend. Getting Clowney back as well would help the defense’s chances of putting pressure on Justin Herbert during Sunday’s game.