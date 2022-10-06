Jordan Mailata “dodged a bullet” with shoulder injury, could play Sunday

Getty Images

When Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata went for tests after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a shoulder injury, he was preparing to hear worse news than doctors delivered this week.

Mailata told reporters on Thursday that he thought the injury was a serious one after his shoulder had to be popped back in, but, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inqurer, said that he learned he “dodged a bullet” when the results came back. He said they showed a day-to-day injury and that he could be in the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Mailata didn’t practice on Wednesday, but said he took part in a walkthrough on Thursday morning.

Jack Driscoll replaced Mailata during the Jaguars game and the Eagles also designated Andre Dillard for return from injured reserve this week, so he could be another option in the event Mailata isn’t able to play.