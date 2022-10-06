Kenny Pickett: Everybody else thinks the Steelers are underdogs, but we don’t

Getty Images

The Steelers are 14-point underdogs for the first time in more than half a century on Sunday against the Bills. Kenny Pickett doesn’t see it that way.

Pickett, who is getting the first start of his NFL career on Sunday, said he and his teammates believe they can beat anyone.

“Everybody else thinks we’re underdogs. We don’t,” Pickett said. “We’re going to go in there with some confidence. We know how great we can be when we’re detailed and we execute at a high level. That’s something we need to take care of during the week or we won’t have a shot. It’s the details, the little things, guys running at the right depth, I’ve got to be on time, give them a great ball and they’ll make the plays. The line has been doing a great job all year, so I have a ton of confidence in those guys. It’s everyone doing their 1/11th and we’ll be OK.”

Pickett isn’t putting too much pressure on himself as an NFL starting quarterback for the first time.

“I want to raise the level of play of everyone around me, but we have so many great players,” Pickett said. “I’ve got to do my job. I have 100 percent trust and confidence that every guy in that huddle will do their job. I was just raised that way. Everyone has to just own their business and own their job, and we’ll be alright.”

The reality is, the Steelers are underdogs. But Pickett’s confidence should be an attribute as they face an uphill battle against the Bills.