Kenny Pickett: Mitch Trubisky is one of the best teammates I’ve come across

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are rolling with the rookie, officially making the change to first-round pick Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback this week.

Pickett is replacing Mitch Trubisky, who was understandably disappointed after he was benched during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

On Wednesday, Pickett complimented Trubisky for the way he’s handled the situation.

“Mitch is one of the best teammates I’ve been able to come across. I’m extremely grateful to have him in this room,” Pickett said in his press conference. “I supported him a ton when he was in there and he’s done the same for me. That’ll continue and we’re definitely great friends on the field and off the field.

“So, he’s definitely someone I’m going to lean on throughout this whole experience and he’s been nothing but great to me.”

Not only does Trubisky have years of starting experience, but he also spent last season with the Bills. That makes Trubisky an even more invaluable resource this week, as Pickett prepares for his first start in Buffalo.

“Absolutely, yeah. I mean, to a degree,” Pickett said. “I think when guys try to get too cute with it with what they’ve run, to look for singles, to look for certain things, that can kind of get outside the frame of what I need to do in my job. So, I’m going to take some small things here and there, and at the end of the day, trust what I see, trust my reads, go out there and play fast.”

Pickett completed 10-of-13 passes for 120 yards in the second half of last week’s game, though his three incompletions were all interceptions. He also rushed six times for 15 yards with two touchdowns.