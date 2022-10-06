Kwity Paye carted off with leg injury

Getty Images

Colts defensive lineman Kwity Paye put pressure on Russell Wilson that forced an ill-advised throw that resulted in an interception early in the fourth quarter. Paye, though, stayed down on the field after the play.

He could not put pressure on his right leg.

Paye went to the training room on a cart, getting well wishes from the entire defense before leaving the field.

The Colts list him as questionable to return with a leg injury.

Paye’s only stat was the quarterback hit, which came with 14:07 remaining. It led to a Rodney Thomas pick of Wilson. Thomas returned the interception 35 yards to the Indianapolis 39, but the Colts could not do anything with the field position.

The Broncos lead 9-6.