Landon Collins to sign with Giants practice squad

Getty Images

Landon Collins is returning to the Giants.

Collins visited with the team earlier this week and he told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that he is signing with them on Thursday. Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that Collins’ second stint with the NFC East club will start with a spot on the practice squad.

Raanan also notes that the team has an opening on the practice squad because linebacker A.J. Klein is signing to the active roster of another team.

Collins was a 2015 second-round pick by the Giants and he was a three-time Pro Bowler in his four years with the team. He moved on to Washington as a free agent in 2019 and spent the last three seasons with that team.

Collins has 676 tackles, 11 interceptions, 10 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 94 career games.