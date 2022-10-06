Le’Veon Bell will box Uriah Hall later this month

Getty Images

It’s one thing for a former athlete in a non-combat sport to fight another former athlete in some other non-combat sport. It’s quite another thing for a former athlete in some other sport to fight a fighter.

That’s what former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell will be doing later this month, when he boxes Uriah Hall.

Hall recently retired. He was an MMA fighter. Still, he’s a trained fighter. Bell is a trained football player.

Bell knocked out Adrian Peterson in an exhibition boxing match last month. As MDS (an MMA aficionado) tells me, Hall has brutally knocked out professional fighters. MDS predicts that Hall will “destroy” Bell.

We’ll find out later this month, as part of the Jake Paul/Anderson Silva undercard in Phoenix.