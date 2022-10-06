Mac Jones remains limited in Thursday’s practice

Posted by Charean Williams on October 6, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Ravens at Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots placed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday, meaning it’s either Mac Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe who starts Sunday.

Jones has an ankle injury that kept him out against the Packers.

He had another limited practice Thursday as he continues to trend toward playing against the Lions.

The only change to the team’s report was tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) upgrading to a limited practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Defensive linemen Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) did not participate again.

Safety Kyle Dugger (knee), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip) remained limited.

