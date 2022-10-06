Matt Canada: I don’t think you’ll see a drastic difference in play calls with Kenny Pickett

Getty Images

The Steelers have made their change at quarterback, with rookie Kenny Pickett taking over as the starter.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada faced plenty of questions about Pickett in his Thursday press conference, notably saying the quarterback has been “as advertised” since he arrived.

But even though a different quarterback is behind center, Canada said he’s not expecting the offense to be completely different.

“I don’t think you saw a huge difference in the plays in the second half [of the Week Four game against the Jets] when Kenny was in there, as far as the play calls,” Canada said. “So, I don’t think you’re going to see a drastic difference. And again, we all have to be better for us to get there. We’ve got to score more points. Disappointing last week, we had the ball there in first-and-10 on the 31 and didn’t finish out the game, had an execution error on the toss, and then gave them the ball back. We’ve all got to be better.”

That has been the collective message from the Steelers this week — even though Pickett has replaced Trubisky, everyone on the offensive unit has to be better.

“Our offense hasn’t been scoring enough points,” Canada said. “You make a change, but it’s not all a reflection of quarterback play. Obviously, we try to do what guys like to do. We’re going to focus on what everybody does well, we hope. There might be tweaks here, like a route that Mitch [Trubisky] liked that Kenny likes different. But as a big picture, it’s going to be the same plays. We have to execute better and play better all the way around.”

That will likely be a challenge for this week’s game, as the Bills are tied atop the league with 938 yards allowed and No. 2 with just 58 points allowed this season.