Mike McCarthy on Rams being favored Sunday: We’re nobody’s underdog

Posted by Josh Alper on October 6, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT
The Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s road game against the Rams and the Rams are coming off a thumping at the hands of the 49ers, but oddsmakers don’t expect the same results this weekend.

The Rams are favored to win their third game of the season and that came as news to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy at his Thursday press conference. McCarthy was asked if he ever uses the point spread as a motivational tool for his team and he asked what this week’s spread is during his answer.

After being informed that the Rams are 5.5-point favorites, McCarthy expressed surprise about how the game is being viewed.

“We’re underdogs? Well, good. Alright. Just wrote my Saturday night speech, I’m good,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “No, I’ve never used it but I’ll just say this — We’re nobody’s underdog. So, if you need a quote.”

The Rams had a lot of trouble with the 49ers defense in last Monday’s loss and the Cowboys have been playing at a high level on that side of the ball, so it’s not hard to see why McCarthy would be confident that the bookmakers are seeing this matchup the wrong way.

  2. Kupp has been in the ice bath over 96 hours now. He is scheduled to climb out around 12:30pm Sunday then re-enter 5pm-ish

  4. isolate Kupp and Rams are toast . Weak O-line , running backs are trash , Their # 2 receiver is nowhere to be found .take the points !!

  6. Just ground and pound Dallas they are soft in the running game like every year , your offense doesn’t have to keep up in points with Rush at QB … not sure why teams can’t fiqures that out . 🤷‍♂️

  8. I’m not buying this dallas D hype. Two of them were against giants and commanders, bengals were reeling from the Super Bowl loss. The one true test they faced bucs beat them. Need I say more.

    49ers have the rams number for the most part. That does not mean that the cowboys can do the same. I think rams won’t lose back to back.

