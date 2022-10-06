NFL has no comment on Dan Snyder’s aggressive letter to Congress, no update on pending investigation

Posted by Mike Florio on October 6, 2022, 9:53 AM EDT
House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing On Washington Commanders Football Team
On Wednesday, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder commissioned the submission of a strongly-worded letter to the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The nine-page letter adopts an aggressive and hostile tone, calling the ongoing Congressional investigation a “politically inspired hatchet job.”

The letter apparently was inspired by the fact that the probe is close to ending, with a full report coming. That report undoubtedly won’t be flattering to Snyder. And so Snyder, through his lawyers, is attacking before he can be attacked.

The NFL, not surprisingly, has no comment on the letter. Maybe it should. Snyder’s effort to avoid all blame and to proclaim his innocence, as articulated in the letter, conflicts with the NFL’s broad findings from July 1, 2021.

The NFL also has no update regarding the ongoing follow-up investigation being conducted by Mary Jo White. That work was sparked by claims made publicly by Tiffani Johnston at a Congressional roundtable hearing in February.

The letter and the looming conclusion to the Congressional probe come at a time when votes are being counted privately regarding whether Snyder could be forced out as owner of the team. To the extent that Snyder needs nine “no” votes to remain in place, it could be that the intended audience of the nine-page letter are those owners who may be on the fence about slamming the door to Club Oligarch in Snyder’ face.

7 responses to “NFL has no comment on Dan Snyder’s aggressive letter to Congress, no update on pending investigation

  1. Snyder can manipulate the NFL BUT congress will chew him up and spit him out!!!

  2. Congress deserved the aggressive letter. Its congress. They work for the people, not against the people. And they shouldn’t even be involved in this. Someone needs to put them in their place. Well done Dan.

  5. The NFL would be fine with Snyder being gone – and they are fine with Congress doing some of the heavy lifting on that front for them.

  6. Oh, they have a comment.

    They’re just not going to disclose it to the masses.

