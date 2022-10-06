Patriots put Brian Hoyer on injured reserve

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer is out for at least the next four weeks.

The Patriots put Hoyer on injured reserve today, after he suffered a concussion on Sunday.

That leaves rookie Bailey Zappe as the starter if Mac Jones is unable to play through his ankle injury. Zappe replaced Hoyer in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

The 36-year-old Hoyer originally joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and has been with the Patriots three separate times, in addition to stints with the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts.