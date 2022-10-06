Rashod Bateman did not practice Thursday

October 6, 2022
Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman is dealing with a foot injury head coach John Harbaugh described earlier this week as “day-to-day.”

But Bateman has now officially missed the first two days of the practice week.

Bateman was one of four Baltimore players who did not practice on Thursday, according to the team’s injury report. Running back Justice Hill (hamstring) and edge rusher Justin Houston (groin) also missed their second consecutive day of practice. And guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was added to the injury report on Thursday.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (quad) was also added to the injury report as a limited participant for Thursday.

Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle) went from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday. Running back J.K. Dobbins (chest), linebacker Josh Bynes (hip), and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) were also full.

