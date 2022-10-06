Rasul Douglas: Playing in London “f–ing sucked”

Posted by Myles Simmons on October 6, 2022, 11:27 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
The Packers are playing in London for the first time this week. But some of their players have already experienced going across the pond for a matchup, with varying degrees of success.

One such player is cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was on the Eagles when they played the Jaguars in London back in 2018.

Suffice it to say, he didn’t enjoy the experience.

It f—ing sucked,” Douglas said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f—ing get on a plane, get over there and f—ing practice, and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f—ing eight hours somewhere else.”

The Packers are flying overnight to the U.K. on Thursday. Some teams leave early and spend the week overseas, and others take the Packers’ approach. Last week, the Vikings didn’t leave Minnesota until Thursday night while the Saints left for London after losing to the Panthers in Week Three. The Vikings won the game 28-25.

But Douglas thinks leaving so late in the week doesn’t really allow time for the body to adjust to what time it is in England. He relies on adrenaline once the game starts regardless.

“Every football game,” Douglas said, “for me, it’s hella adrenaline. I don’t take anything caffeine-wise. I don’t drink coffee. I don’t drink energizer boosts. I don’t drink anything to boost my system to where it’s supposed to be. I always like my mind to get me there.

“During a game, that’s always adrenaline. As soon as you get out of that tunnel, you put that jersey on, you’re getting ready and preparing and see the fans, that just boosts you up.”

The 3-1 Packers and the 3-1 Giants will be the first London game featuring two teams with a winning record.

22 responses to “Rasul Douglas: Playing in London “f–ing sucked”

  1. It’s called the “National” Football League not the “International” Football League. Enough with the London games already.

  2. It was a business trip Douglas. Sorry you didn’t get to be a tourist while on company time.

  3. I don’t suppose room service for fish&chips, a pint, or shot of scotch would satisfy him.

  4. You are a piece of meat to the NFL and will go where they tell you to perform for the masses. That’s what they pay you for.

  5. Sounds about right. How many people really like to fly that many hrs? Then play a game and then fly back a soon as the game is over. Nuts!

  10. I’m not a prude,but nice language Rasul. You sound like 2nd grade was pretty tough on you….last year! Geez.

  11. I have a few friends in the London area. Packers are the team they have been waiting to see for years. Douglas, you will be welcomed with open arms so suck it up, or book your own flight ahead of time.

  15. The NFL season is a grind, and I suspect it stinks to have the routine disrupted. Then again, its only about an 8 hour flight — its not like they’re flying to Australia.

    You left out the most important part of the equation; PAID to play said game…

  17. Hey Rasul.. any interest in trading lives with me? You know…since your football life sucks

  18. Some for reason it really annoys me to see fans at games wearing jerseys of teams that aren’t playing. I even saw one fan wearing a Chief’s hat, a Patriot’s jersey and Cowboys pants at the same time while cheering during the Vikings vs Saints.

  19. Never mind that… Imagine being the city that loses the revenue of a home game, the breakfast joints, bars by the stadiums, hotels, shops etc.. Yet the NFL is execs still signed off on these oversees games. They still get paid, while your hometown stores get hosed.

  20. Every time I go on a big business trip, overseas or to NYC or wherever, yeah, it’s business. And the Company pays. But we usually get a little down time to go out to dinner or see a show. So, I can see the complaints. He probably gets a day or so of downtime each week when playing stateside. So, I think it’s valid feedback.

  21. Is it really any different than a team having to come into Green Bay, which is a complete dump, to play a game? NFL players don’t like going to Green Bay either.

