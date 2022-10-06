Rasul Douglas: Playing in London “f–ing sucked”

Getty Images

The Packers are playing in London for the first time this week. But some of their players have already experienced going across the pond for a matchup, with varying degrees of success.

One such player is cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was on the Eagles when they played the Jaguars in London back in 2018.

Suffice it to say, he didn’t enjoy the experience.

“It f—ing sucked,” Douglas said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f—ing get on a plane, get over there and f—ing practice, and then you play a game. You get back on a plane and travel f—ing eight hours somewhere else.”

The Packers are flying overnight to the U.K. on Thursday. Some teams leave early and spend the week overseas, and others take the Packers’ approach. Last week, the Vikings didn’t leave Minnesota until Thursday night while the Saints left for London after losing to the Panthers in Week Three. The Vikings won the game 28-25.

But Douglas thinks leaving so late in the week doesn’t really allow time for the body to adjust to what time it is in England. He relies on adrenaline once the game starts regardless.

“Every football game,” Douglas said, “for me, it’s hella adrenaline. I don’t take anything caffeine-wise. I don’t drink coffee. I don’t drink energizer boosts. I don’t drink anything to boost my system to where it’s supposed to be. I always like my mind to get me there.

“During a game, that’s always adrenaline. As soon as you get out of that tunnel, you put that jersey on, you’re getting ready and preparing and see the fans, that just boosts you up.”

The 3-1 Packers and the 3-1 Giants will be the first London game featuring two teams with a winning record.