Ravens to sign A.J. Klein off Giants practice squad

Getty Images

Linebacker A.J. Klein’s signed to the Giants practice squad on Monday, but he won’t be making the trip to London with the team for this Sunday’s game against the Packers.

When word that safety Landon Collins is signing to the Giants practice squad broke on Thursday morning, it was accompanied by news that Klein was signing to the active roster of another team. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Ravens are the team adding Klein ahead of Week Five.

Klein spent the last two seasons with the Bills and remained unsigned until this week after being released in March. He had 35 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances last year and he added four tackles in the postseason.

The Ravens had a couple of linebackers on Wednesday’s injury report. Justin Houston did not practice due to a groin injury and Josh Bynes was a full participant despite a hip injury.