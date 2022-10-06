Russell Wilson entered medical tent

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent.

Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Colts. He appeared to take contact to his injured right shoulder.

It was a clean hit by the Colts defender who became a blocker, with no flag thrown.

Brett Rypien is the backup for the Broncos. Wilson emerged from the tent and appeared to be good to go.

That said, Amazon has shown sideline video of personnel reviewing video of the hit that Wilson absorbed.

Wilson has been booed repeatedly by the home crowd throughout the game. The Broncos are clinging to the three-point lead.

He is now re-entering the game.