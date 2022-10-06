Russell Wilson entered medical tent

Posted by Mike Florio on October 6, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson exited the Sunday loss to the Raiders with a shoulder injury that left him limited in practice. During tonight’s game, he entered the medical tent.

Wilson took a hit during a return of an interception that he threw in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Colts. He appeared to take contact to his injured right shoulder.

It was a clean hit by the Colts defender who became a blocker, with no flag thrown.

Brett Rypien is the backup for the Broncos. Wilson emerged from the tent and appeared to be good to go.

That said, Amazon has shown sideline video of personnel reviewing video of the hit that Wilson absorbed.

Wilson has been booed repeatedly by the home crowd throughout the game. The Broncos are clinging to the three-point lead.

He is now re-entering the game.

9 responses to “Russell Wilson entered medical tent

  4. Let the second guessing begin! Oh, was he hurt? Should he play? Ever again? We (the people who’ve never played!) must stop these players from getting hurt! The player and medical doctor aren’t capable! It’s only a GAME!!!

  5. $250 million dollars and Broncos fans are probably wishing they had Tebow or Cutler back compared to this.

  6. As most 50-ish year old men will. Weren’t the Broncos just a QB away from elite? Hmmmm…

  7. Neurologists have reviewed the play and looked over Wilson and have come to the informed medical conclusion that he simply can’t play anymore.

  8. I don’t believe that Russell could turn this bad in just a. Few months.

    Makes me wonder if old Pete is not better than I give him credit for.

    Could also be that Hackett just sucks period

