Ryan Kelly questionable to return with hip injury

Getty Images

The Colts have only one offensive lineman in the same spot where he finished last week’s game. That’s left guard Quenton Nelson.

They began tonight with Bernhard Raimann at left tackle, Nelson at left guard, Ryan Kelly at center, Braden Smith at right guard and Matt Pryor at right tackle in shaking up their line.

Kelly now is back in the training room.

The team reports Kelly has a hip injury and is questionable to return, though he did jog off.

Danny Pinter now is playing center.

The Broncos lead the Colts 6-0 with 2:05 remaining in the first half.

Matt Ryan has taken two sacks tonight, giving him 17 sacks for the season. He has lost 132 yards.