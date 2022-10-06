Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford “excellent” against 49ers, can build on performance

October 6, 2022
The Rams lost to the 49ers 24-9 in Week Four and there weren’t a lot of complimentary things being said about the team’s offense when the game was over.

That’s to be expected when you’re held without a touchdown while gaining 257 yards, giving up seven sacks and turning the ball over twice. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was responsible for both of those turnovers and the passing game continues to be heavily focused on wide receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee, but his work didn’t get panned by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.

“If you look at some of the different things that he was dealing with, I thought he played excellent,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I thought he did a lot of good things. I think the margin for error was that much smaller. . . . I thought that was a performance that he could build on.”

Offensive line issues are clearly making life more difficult for Stafford, but his performance through four weeks isn’t where the Rams need it to be for them to consistently win games. While McVay might be giving an overly rosy assessment of how the quarterback has played, it’s easy to understand why he’s hoping that it can be a stepping stone to better things.

  1. Stafford looks like he’s been in a car accident. Elbow, knee, back who knows what else. Rams have a steep hill to climb. Cowboys will lasso them Sunday

  3. My man has eaten too many protein bars if he thought Stafford looked “excellent.”

  4. Macvay clearly doesn’t want to slaughter him and hurt his feeling with some hurty words 🤣
    Stafford has been awful, no other way to describe it!

  5. Excellent ? Mcvay is delusional . Rams better pray that Kupp doesn’t get injured because if He does they will be looking at a 5 win team at best . No running game , no secondary receiver and no O-Line .

  6. Stafford will continue to struggle if the OL doesn’t improve. He’s not the type of QB who can buy time by moving in or getting outside the pocket. With immediate pressure coming on virtually every pass Stafford is in survival mode looking at his first read and getting rid of the ball. This explains why Kupp and Higbee are targeted so much, Stafford doesn’t have time to look elsewhere. McVay’s play calling hasn’t helped by being predictable and not adjusting to the fact you can’t protect Stafford without a RB or extra TE staying in to block. Going to be interesting to see what happens going forward.

