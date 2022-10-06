Sunday’s Buccaneers home game isn’t sold out

Getty Images

For Buccaneers fans, Tom Brady fatigue may already be setting in.

Via the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, the upcoming Tampa Bay home game isn’t sold out.

Official game tickets — not re-sale seats — remain available for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. It will be the third straight home game for the Bucs, who are 0-2 this season in the stadium where they won Super Bowl LV.

“Game tickets at $85.00 plus fees and $114.00 plus fees in the upper deck are for sale as of 5:35 p.m.,” JoeBucsFan.com explains. “And they are not just stray single seats; these are pairs and larger group options together.”

Many in the region are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which potentially impacts overall demand.

After Sunday, the Bucs won’t play at home against until Week Eight, against the Ravens on a Thursday night, with the Rams coming to town the following Sunday.

They’ll be back nearly a month later, for a Monday night against the Saints. Thirteen days later, the Bengals come to town. Two weeks after that, it’s the Panthers, in Tampa Bay’s regular-season home finale.

With one of the Tampa Bay home games to be played in Germany, they’ll have eight at Raymond James Stadium. After Sunday, five will remain. It will be interesting to see whether the Week Five non-sellout is an exception or a new rule.

Regardless, once Brady is gone, the Bucs can get used to a return to empty seats — unless they sign someone like Aaron Rodgers.