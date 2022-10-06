Thursday Night Football: Broncos lead Colts 6-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The punters and kickers have ruled the day in Denver.

In the first half, the Broncos and Colts combined for three field goals, 247 yards, five sacks, four fumbles (though none lost), one interception, seven punts and seven penalties. Simply put, the offenses have been offensive.

The Broncos lead the Colts 6-3 at halftime.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus kicked field goals of 33 and 44 yards to complete drives of 49 and 40 yards on drives that ended at the Indianapolis 15 and 26.

With 49 seconds left in the half, the Colts had first-and-10 at the Denver 15 before the Broncos had back-to-back sacks of Matt Ryan. On third-and-38, Ryan hit Alec Pierce for 10 yards to get into range for Chase McLaughlin, who kicked a 52-yard field goal.

Ryan has gone 12-of-19 for 140 yards with an interception as the Colts have generated 144 yards. He has taken four sacks tonight, giving him 19 for the season. Colts receiver Michael Pittman has four catches for 55 yards.

Russell Wilson has completed 9 of 17 passes for 69 yards as the Broncos totaled 103 yards.

Broncos defensive back Ronald Darby has a knee injury and is questionable to return.