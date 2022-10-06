Thursday Night Football: Colts beat Broncos 12-9 in ugly overtime affair

Posted by Charean Williams on October 6, 2022, 11:52 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos
The Colts beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime in Thursday Night Football.

It was even uglier than the score might indicate.

The teams combined for no touchdowns, seven field goals, a blocked field goal, 681 yards, 15 penalties, 12 punts, six fumbles (though none were lost), four interceptions and 10 sacks. They were a combined 0-for-6 in the red zone.

Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 31-yard field goal with five seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie it and then was good on a 47-yarder with 5:50 left in overtime to give the Colts their first lead of the night.

After the Colts kicked off following their OT field goal, Russell Wilson completed back-to-back passes of 24 and 37 yards to Melvin Gordon and Jerry Jeudy to get the Broncos to the Indianapolis 14. Three Gordon runs set up fourth-and-one. After timeouts by both teams, Wilson threw incomplete in the end zone on a pass that was intended for Courtland Sutton but broken up by Stephon Gilmore.

It was a perfect ending to an imperfect game

Many Broncos fans were so disgusted they left at the end of regulation, not waiting around for overtime.

Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards and two interceptions. Sutton had five catches for 74 yards and Gordon had 18 touches for 103 yards.

One of Wilson’s interceptions came with the Broncos facing a third-and-four at the Indianapolis 13 with 2:19 remaining. They led 9-6 when Wilson tried to hit Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone, and Gilmore picked him.

That provided the Colts with plenty of time to drive 67 yards in 10 plays to set up the game-tying field goal.

Matt Ryan went 26-of-41 for 251 yards and two interceptions. Third-string running back Deon Jackson had 17 touches for 91 yards and Alec Pierce caught eight passes for 81 yards.

The Colts improved to 2-2-1, while the Broncos fell to 2-3.

14 responses to “Thursday Night Football: Colts beat Broncos 12-9 in ugly overtime affair

  1. I’ve always despised the Broncos clear back to the “Bronco Buster” days of the Boz and the old AFC West rivalry. But I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed a Broncos’ collapse any more in my life. They are just hideous and got worse with Russel Wilson as QB1 than they were with the Hawks backup QB as QB1.

  3. Colts should offer Cole Beasley whatever he needs to come back. Matt Ryan desperately needs someone that has two functioning hands to throw the ball to.

    Pressure gets home on every play, receivers get little to no separation and when he does get it in a tight window it’s dropped.

    First Colts game I’ve seen this season and even as a Bills fan I’m screaming for you guy’s to get Matty Ice some help.

  4. Russell Wilson is completely washed. Getting what they got for him was a heist for the ages by Carroll and Schneider.

    I said before this game that Denver will probably go 1-3 and would be lucky to go 2-2 in its next 4 games. I’m changing my tune now: with the Chargers, Jets, and Jaguars now looming, there’s a real chance the Broncos don’t win a single one of those games.

  5. Why oh why did the broncos not just run the ball and take down most of the clock to at least go up 12-6. I just don’t get it.

  7. Just wow…..how do you not kick a FG up 9-6……Denver earned this loss just by being stupid.

  9. The Denver Broncos went to great lengths to aquire R.W. and they’re stinking up the joint. Their new HC better get it going because he’s looking more and more like a bust.

  12. Florio, what happened to all the talk about the Broncos Challengening for the AFC west crown? Even with Russ Cooking, they score less than 15 points a game. This is a horrible team at best.

  13. All these Network Analysts who predicted the Broncos to be Super Bowl bound I present you QB with a hot wife, because all that guy has is a hot wife. Wow, Seahawks are geniuses. Sports Talk Radio in Denver should be fun…

  14. 2:19 to go no time outs left the game is in the bag…Hackett chokes Russell Wilson chokes. Hackett might be a worse coach than Matt Rhule….

