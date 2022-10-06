Thursday Night Football: Colts beat Broncos 12-9 in ugly overtime affair

Getty Images

The Colts beat the Broncos 12-9 in overtime in Thursday Night Football.

It was even uglier than the score might indicate.

The teams combined for no touchdowns, seven field goals, a blocked field goal, 681 yards, 15 penalties, 12 punts, six fumbles (though none were lost), four interceptions and 10 sacks. They were a combined 0-for-6 in the red zone.

Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 31-yard field goal with five seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie it and then was good on a 47-yarder with 5:50 left in overtime to give the Colts their first lead of the night.

After the Colts kicked off following their OT field goal, Russell Wilson completed back-to-back passes of 24 and 37 yards to Melvin Gordon and Jerry Jeudy to get the Broncos to the Indianapolis 14. Three Gordon runs set up fourth-and-one. After timeouts by both teams, Wilson threw incomplete in the end zone on a pass that was intended for Courtland Sutton but broken up by Stephon Gilmore.

It was a perfect ending to an imperfect game

Many Broncos fans were so disgusted they left at the end of regulation, not waiting around for overtime.

Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards and two interceptions. Sutton had five catches for 74 yards and Gordon had 18 touches for 103 yards.

One of Wilson’s interceptions came with the Broncos facing a third-and-four at the Indianapolis 13 with 2:19 remaining. They led 9-6 when Wilson tried to hit Tyrie Cleveland in the end zone, and Gilmore picked him.

That provided the Colts with plenty of time to drive 67 yards in 10 plays to set up the game-tying field goal.

Matt Ryan went 26-of-41 for 251 yards and two interceptions. Third-string running back Deon Jackson had 17 touches for 91 yards and Alec Pierce caught eight passes for 81 yards.

The Colts improved to 2-2-1, while the Broncos fell to 2-3.