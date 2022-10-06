Tom Brady: I feel great, I’ll be there Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was back on the practice field Thursday and he plans to be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Falcons as well.

Brady was on last week’s injury report with a right finger injury and a right shoulder injury was added to it after last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, but Brady said that all is well with the new issue when he spoke to reporters.

“Feels great. Thanks for asking. I’ll be there Sunday,” Brady said, via Sara Walsh of NFL Network.

The Bucs have dropped two straight games, so they’d like to right the ship at home this weekend before heading on the road in Weeks Six and Seven. Brady continuing to feel great would be a big plus to their chances of getting that victory.