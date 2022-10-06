Tom Brady practicing again after sitting out with shoulder and finger injuries

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is back to practice today, after missing practice yesterday.

The Buccaneers announced yesterday that Brady didn’t practice as he nursed injuries to his right shoulder and right ring finger, but those injuries didn’t stop him from practicing today.

Brady looked good throwing the ball in videos posted to social media. From all indications, Brady will be good to go on Sunday against the Falcons.

The Buccaneers had previously indicated they would give the 45-year-old Brady every Wednesday off this season, so the fact that he didn’t practice on this particular Wednesday isn’t concerning. He showed today that he’s fine.