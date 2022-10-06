Tom Brady returns to full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returned to full participation at practice Thursday. He sat out Wednesday’s on-field work with injuries to his throwing shoulder and right ring finger.

Brady said earlier Thursday his shoulder is not an issue.

“Good. Feels great. Thanks for asking,” he said, via the team website. “I’ll be there Sunday.”

Brady reportedly is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury after a strip-sack by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in the first half Sunday night. He did not miss a play, though Blaine Gabbert did warmup between possessions with the Bucs defense on the field.

Brady injured his right ring finger in a Sept. 18 game against the Saints on a fumbled snap exchange with center Robert Hainsey. The Bucs added him to the injury report with the finger injury Sept. 23.

He has not missed a snap the past two games because of his finger injury.

The Bucs added defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the practice report with an illness. He did not participate.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III (shoulder) was downgraded to limited participation after having a full practice Wednesday.

Tight end Cameron Brate (concussion), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot) and safety Logan Ryan (foot) remained out again Thursday.

Receivers Russell Gage (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) and left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) again were limited.